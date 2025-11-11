The Boeing Company $BA Shares Purchased by Alpha Cubed Investments LLC

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 43.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,598 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BA. Vestcor Inc raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 9.0% in the first quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 14,489 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,333,131 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $227,365,000 after buying an additional 218,049 shares during the period. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the second quarter worth about $62,859,000. Kelman Lazarov Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the first quarter worth approximately $262,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Boeing by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,655,044 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $11,197,468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212,327 shares in the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boeing Price Performance

BA opened at $194.74 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $215.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $214.51. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $128.88 and a 12 month high of $242.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.24 and a beta of 1.44.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($6.96). The company had revenue of $23.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($10.44) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BA shares. KGI Securities upgraded Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, September 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Boeing news, Director Mortimer J. Buckley acquired 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $226.10 per share, for a total transaction of $497,420.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,420. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Uma M. Amuluru sold 1,366 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.66, for a total transaction of $270,003.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 14,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,896,904.96. The trade was a 8.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

