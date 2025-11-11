The RMR Group (RMR) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q4 2025 results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 12th. Analysts expect The RMR Group to post earnings of $0.28 per share and revenue of $210.10 million for the quarter. Interested persons are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earningoverview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, November 13, 2025 at 10:00 AM ET.

Get The RMR Group alerts:

The RMR Group Stock Performance

Shares of RMR stock opened at $15.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.94. The RMR Group has a fifty-two week low of $13.48 and a fifty-two week high of $24.84. The company has a market capitalization of $498.13 million, a P/E ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

The RMR Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 13th. Investors of record on Monday, October 27th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 27th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.5%. The RMR Group’s payout ratio is 153.85%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The RMR Group

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in The RMR Group by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,616,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,422,000 after purchasing an additional 6,439 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in The RMR Group by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 10,278 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in The RMR Group by 442.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,513 shares in the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new position in The RMR Group during the second quarter worth $263,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in The RMR Group by 435.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 94,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 76,991 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.31% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of The RMR Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The RMR Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on RMR

The RMR Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides asset management services in the United States. The company offers management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts, three real estate operating companies, and private capital vehicles. It also provides advisory services to publicly traded mortgage real estate investment trust.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The RMR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The RMR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.