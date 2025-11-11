The RMR Group (RMR) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q4 2025 results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 12th. Analysts expect The RMR Group to post earnings of $0.28 per share and revenue of $210.10 million for the quarter. Interested persons are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earningoverview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, November 13, 2025 at 10:00 AM ET.
The RMR Group Stock Performance
Shares of RMR stock opened at $15.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.94. The RMR Group has a fifty-two week low of $13.48 and a fifty-two week high of $24.84. The company has a market capitalization of $498.13 million, a P/E ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.
The RMR Group Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 13th. Investors of record on Monday, October 27th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 27th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.5%. The RMR Group’s payout ratio is 153.85%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On The RMR Group
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of The RMR Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The RMR Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.
View Our Latest Stock Report on RMR
The RMR Group Company Profile
The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides asset management services in the United States. The company offers management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts, three real estate operating companies, and private capital vehicles. It also provides advisory services to publicly traded mortgage real estate investment trust.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than The RMR Group
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- Insiders Sold Big at These 3 Stocks—Should You Worry?
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- Shares Down, Price Targets Up: 3 Stocks Upgraded After +10% Drops
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- Nuclear Stocks Are Melting Down—Should Investors Panic?
Receive News & Ratings for The RMR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The RMR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.