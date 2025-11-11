Titan International (NYSE:TWI) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Titan International (NYSE:TWI – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday.

TWI has been the topic of several other reports. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Titan International from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Titan International in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Titan International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.33.

Titan International Price Performance

TWI opened at $7.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $507.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.64 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Titan International has a 12-month low of $5.93 and a 12-month high of $10.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.37.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $466.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.74 million. Titan International had a negative net margin of 1.24% and a negative return on equity of 1.62%. Titan International has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Titan International will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Titan International by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 110,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Titan International by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 28,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 2,253 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Titan International by 25.4% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 14,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,969 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Titan International by 6.3% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 52,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 3,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Titan International by 12.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 30,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 3,341 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

About Titan International

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in Agricultural, Earthmoving/Construction, and Consumer segments. It offers wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for various agricultural equipment, including tractors, combines, skidders, plows, planters, and irrigation equipment.

