Top KingWin (NASDAQ:WAI) Cut to Sell at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Top KingWin (NASDAQ:WAI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Saturday morning.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Top KingWin in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Top KingWin Stock Down 1.0%

About Top KingWin

WAI opened at $3.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.37. Top KingWin has a one year low of $2.35 and a one year high of $500.00.

Top KingWin Ltd is a provider of capital market related education and support services, as well as advisory and transaction services principally in China. Top KingWin Ltd is based in GUANGZHOU, China.

