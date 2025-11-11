Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$66.40.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TXG shares. Raymond James Financial boosted their price target on Torex Gold Resources from C$55.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$64.00 to C$77.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$66.00 to C$90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$63.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from C$75.00 to C$86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th.
Torex Gold Resources Price Performance
Torex Gold Resources Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 20th.
About Torex Gold Resources
Torex Gold Resources Inc is an intermediate producer of gold and other precious metals, engaged in the exploration, development, and exploration of its wholly owned Morelos Gold Property. The property consists of 29,000 hectares in the Guerrero Gold Belt, located 180 kilometres southwest of Mexico City and approximately 50 kilometres southwest of Iguala.
