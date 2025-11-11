Toyota Motor Corporation (NYSE:TM) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Toyota Motor Corporation (NYSE:TM – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Toyota Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Zacks Research lowered Toyota Motor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Toyota Motor in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Erste Group Bank raised Toyota Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Toyota Motor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th.

NYSE TM opened at $204.17 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $199.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $189.24. Toyota Motor has a 12 month low of $155.00 and a 12 month high of $211.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $275.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 0.63.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $4.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.36 by $1.49. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 8.77%.The business had revenue of $80.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.06 billion. Toyota Motor has set its FY 2026 guidance at 15.249-15.249 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Toyota Motor will post 19.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Toyota Motor during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor in the first quarter valued at $37,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 65.7% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Toyota Motor during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank raised its stake in Toyota Motor by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

