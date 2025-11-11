Toyota Motor Corporation $TM Shares Acquired by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Toyota Motor Corporation (NYSE:TM – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,194 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $5,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 224,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,646,000 after acquiring an additional 85,835 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Toyota Motor by 7.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,124,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,484,000 after purchasing an additional 81,139 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Toyota Motor by 3.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 996,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,843,000 after purchasing an additional 34,708 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Toyota Motor by 8.5% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 426,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,244,000 after purchasing an additional 33,236 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Toyota Motor by 53.2% during the second quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 85,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,777,000 after purchasing an additional 29,802 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Toyota Motor stock opened at $204.17 on Tuesday. Toyota Motor Corporation has a 52-week low of $155.00 and a 52-week high of $211.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $275.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $199.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $189.24.

Toyota Motor ( NYSE:TM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $4.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.36 by $1.49. The company had revenue of $80.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.06 billion. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 8.77%. Toyota Motor has set its FY 2026 guidance at 15.249-15.249 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Toyota Motor Corporation will post 19.76 earnings per share for the current year.

TM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Research cut shares of Toyota Motor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Toyota Motor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Toyota Motor in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised Toyota Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

