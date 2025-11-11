Treasure Global (NASDAQ:TGL) Cut to Sell at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Treasure Global (NASDAQ:TGL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Saturday.
Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Treasure Global in a research note on Friday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Treasure Global currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.
Treasure Global Stock Up 3.6%
Treasure Global (NASDAQ:TGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The company reported ($3.36) earnings per share for the quarter. Treasure Global had a negative net margin of 1,002.87% and a negative return on equity of 34.97%. The company had revenue of $1.15 million for the quarter.
Treasure Global Company Profile
Treasure Global Inc offers e-commerce activities through its platform. Its platform provides consumers and merchants instant rebates and affiliate cashback programs, while providing a seamless e-payment solution with rebates in both e-commerce and physical retailers/merchant settings. The company offers ZCITY App, a payment gateway platform.
