Trip.com Group Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:TCOM) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Trip.com Group Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $76.9818.

Get Trip.com Group alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on TCOM shares. Zacks Research lowered Trip.com Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Mizuho upped their price target on Trip.com Group from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on TCOM

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group Stock Up 4.8%

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Corp acquired a new stake in Trip.com Group in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 384.6% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Trip.com Group by 44.2% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Trip.com Group by 67.2% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 851 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Trip.com Group stock opened at $73.61 on Tuesday. Trip.com Group has a twelve month low of $51.35 and a twelve month high of $78.65. The stock has a market cap of $48.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.93.

Trip.com Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Trip.com Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Trip.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trip.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.