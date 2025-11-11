Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on TRUP. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Trupanion from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Trupanion in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Trupanion to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Trupanion from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.75.

Trupanion Price Performance

TRUP opened at $39.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 151.28 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.52. Trupanion has a 1 year low of $31.00 and a 1 year high of $57.88.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.76). Trupanion had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 3.31%. The firm had revenue of $366.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Trupanion has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Trupanion will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Trupanion

In other Trupanion news, CFO Fawwad Qureshi sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.56, for a total transaction of $127,568.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 6,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,907.56. This trade represents a 30.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Margaret Tooth sold 8,884 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total transaction of $388,497.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 141,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,181,016.85. The trade was a 5.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 70,645 shares of company stock worth $3,128,119 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trupanion

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trupanion by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 166,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,224,000 after buying an additional 3,809 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Trupanion during the first quarter worth about $420,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Trupanion by 28.3% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 83,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,117,000 after acquiring an additional 18,443 shares during the period. Check Capital Management Inc. CA raised its position in Trupanion by 3.5% during the first quarter. Check Capital Management Inc. CA now owns 42,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Trupanion in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,348,000.

Trupanion Company Profile

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Continental Europe, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

