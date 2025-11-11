TWFG (TWFG) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

TWFG (NASDAQ:TWFG – Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q3 2025 results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.19 per share and revenue of $64.1540 million for the quarter. TWFG has set its Q4 2024 guidance at EPS. FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Investors can check the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningsummary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, November 13, 2025 at 10:00 AM ET.

TWFG (NASDAQ:TWFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. TWFG had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The firm had revenue of $54.64 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect TWFG to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

TWFG stock opened at $25.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.39 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 105.86 and a quick ratio of 105.86. TWFG has a 1-year low of $23.52 and a 1-year high of $36.85.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TWFG. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in TWFG by 52.5% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in TWFG during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,219,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in TWFG by 287.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 50,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after buying an additional 37,546 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in TWFG by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 902,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,572,000 after buying an additional 34,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its position in TWFG by 225.5% in the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 41,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after buying an additional 28,634 shares during the period.

A number of research firms have commented on TWFG. UBS Group lowered their target price on TWFG from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of TWFG in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of TWFG from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on TWFG from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on TWFG from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.29.

TWFG, Inc operates an independent distribution platform for personal and commercial insurance products in the United States. Its personal and commercial insurance products include auto, home, renters, life, health, motorcycle, umbrella, boat, recreational vehicle, flood, wind, event, luxury item, general liability, property, business auto, workers’ compensation, business owner policy, and professional liability insurance products, as well as commercial bonds and group benefits.

