Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Downgraded to “Buy” Rating by Wall Street Zen

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Several other research firms have also commented on TWLO. Oppenheimer set a $145.00 price target on shares of Twilio and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Twilio from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Twilio in a report on Friday, October 31st. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Twilio from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Twilio from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.26.

Twilio Stock Performance

Shares of TWLO stock opened at $130.72 on Tuesday. Twilio has a one year low of $77.51 and a one year high of $151.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a current ratio of 4.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $110.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 318.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.33.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Twilio had a return on equity of 3.36% and a net margin of 1.37%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. Twilio has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.170-1.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Twilio will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Twilio

In related news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 8,363 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.59, for a total transaction of $841,234.17. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 137,653 shares in the company, valued at $13,846,515.27. This represents a 5.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 13,681 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.59, for a total value of $1,376,171.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 233,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,468,149.95. The trade was a 5.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 44,808 shares of company stock valued at $4,677,916 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Twilio

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TWLO. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Twilio by 2.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,305,989 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,531,976,000 after buying an additional 392,023 shares during the period. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Twilio by 17.7% during the first quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,280,363 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $321,180,000 after acquiring an additional 493,000 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,071,826 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $202,852,000 after acquiring an additional 553,043 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,920,443 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $188,031,000 after acquiring an additional 318,015 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Twilio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $228,877,000. Institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

