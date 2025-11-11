Ultrapar Participacoes (UGP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Ultrapar Participacoes (NYSE:UGP – Get Free Report) is projected to post its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 12th. Analysts expect Ultrapar Participacoes to post earnings of $0.07 per share and revenue of $6.5826 billion for the quarter. Parties are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningoverview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, November 13, 2025 at 9:00 AM ET.

Shares of Ultrapar Participacoes stock opened at $4.25 on Tuesday. Ultrapar Participacoes has a 12-month low of $2.53 and a 12-month high of $4.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 9.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.91 and its 200-day moving average is $3.40.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 25th were paid a $0.0555 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 25th. This represents a yield of 360.0%. Ultrapar Participacoes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.00%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of Ultrapar Participacoes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Ultrapar Participacoes in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Ultrapar Participacoes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Scotiabank raised shares of Ultrapar Participacoes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Ultrapar Participacoes from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Ultrapar Participacoes in the second quarter worth $56,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Ultrapar Participacoes by 100.8% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 22,832 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 11,461 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ultrapar Participacoes by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 70,838 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 6,947 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Ultrapar Participacoes by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 66,997 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 14,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ultrapar Participacoes during the 2nd quarter valued at about $510,000. 3.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ultrapar Participações SA, through its subsidiaries, operates in the energy and infrastructure business in Brazil. The company distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers, in addition to renewable electricity and compressed natural gas. It also operates in the distribution and marketing of gasoline, ethanol, diesel, fuel oil, kerosene, natural gas for vehicles, and lubricants; and holds AmPm convenience stores and provides JetOil lubricant services.

