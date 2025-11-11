UMB Financial Corporation $UMBF Shares Acquired by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its stake in UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UMBF – Free Report) by 128.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,315 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,996 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in UMB Financial were worth $2,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get UMB Financial alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in UMB Financial by 70.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 188,043 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,011,000 after buying an additional 77,998 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,784 shares of the bank’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of UMB Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $237,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in UMB Financial by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,607 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in UMB Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $356,000. 87.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at UMB Financial

In related news, insider Nikki Farentino Newton sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.09, for a total transaction of $137,917.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 13,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,449,932.03. This trade represents a 8.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Phillip James Mason sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.97, for a total value of $90,727.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 8,815 shares in the company, valued at $1,066,350.55. This represents a 7.84% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 683 shares of company stock valued at $75,961 and sold 22,145 shares valued at $2,578,583. Company insiders own 5.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on UMBF. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of UMB Financial from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Hovde Group began coverage on UMB Financial in a report on Monday, October 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays set a $155.00 target price on UMB Financial and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target (down previously from $138.00) on shares of UMB Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered UMB Financial from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UMB Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.20.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on UMBF

UMB Financial Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of UMB Financial stock opened at $110.23 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.23. UMB Financial Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $82.00 and a fifty-two week high of $129.94. The firm has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The bank reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.22. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 16.01%.The firm had revenue of $678.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.25 earnings per share. UMB Financial’s revenue was up 67.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that UMB Financial Corporation will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UMB Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 10th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 10th. This is an increase from UMB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is presently 19.48%.

UMB Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company that provides banking services and asset servicing in the United States and internationally. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UMBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UMBF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UMB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.