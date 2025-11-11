Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Cut to Sell at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on UAA. Rothschild Redb cut Under Armour from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Under Armour from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Under Armour in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Under Armour from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price objective (down from $7.00) on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $6.58.

Under Armour Trading Down 3.6%

Shares of UAA stock opened at $4.49 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.82. Under Armour has a 12-month low of $4.35 and a 12-month high of $10.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.86.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Under Armour had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. Under Armour has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.030-0.050 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Under Armour will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert John Sweeney purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.88 per share, for a total transaction of $488,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 133,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $652,436.48. This represents a 296.77% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dawn N. Fitzpatrick bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.93 per share, for a total transaction of $493,000.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 133,696 shares in the company, valued at $659,121.28. This represents a 296.77% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 202,045 shares of company stock valued at $991,000. Company insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 24.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 35,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 7,114 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Under Armour by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 435,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Under Armour during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC increased its position in Under Armour by 32.9% during the first quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 20,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its position in Under Armour by 63.5% during the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 84,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 32,909 shares during the period. 34.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

