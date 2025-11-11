Unicycive Therapeutics (UNCY) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCY – Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.62) per share for the quarter.

Get Unicycive Therapeutics alerts:

Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.18. On average, analysts expect Unicycive Therapeutics to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Unicycive Therapeutics Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of Unicycive Therapeutics stock opened at $4.71 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.46 and a 200-day moving average of $5.10. Unicycive Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.71 and a 1-year high of $11.00. The company has a market cap of $83.18 million, a PE ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 1.87.

Institutional Trading of Unicycive Therapeutics

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unicycive Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Unicycive Therapeutics by 11,698.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 21,525 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Unicycive Therapeutics by 8.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 658,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,873,000 after acquiring an additional 52,925 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.42% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Unicycive Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Unicycive Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 2nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective (up previously from $9.00) on shares of Unicycive Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Unicycive Therapeutics to $21.00 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.33.

View Our Latest Research Report on Unicycive Therapeutics

About Unicycive Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing novel therapies for kidney diseases in the United States. It is developing Renazorb for treatment of hyperphosphatemia in patients with chronic kidney disease on dialysis; and UNI 494, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for treatment of acute kidney injury.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Unicycive Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unicycive Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.