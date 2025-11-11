Unicycive Therapeutics (UNCY) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCY – Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.62) per share for the quarter.
Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.18. On average, analysts expect Unicycive Therapeutics to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Unicycive Therapeutics Trading Up 1.9%
Shares of Unicycive Therapeutics stock opened at $4.71 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.46 and a 200-day moving average of $5.10. Unicycive Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.71 and a 1-year high of $11.00. The company has a market cap of $83.18 million, a PE ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 1.87.
Institutional Trading of Unicycive Therapeutics
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Unicycive Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Unicycive Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 2nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective (up previously from $9.00) on shares of Unicycive Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Unicycive Therapeutics to $21.00 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.33.
About Unicycive Therapeutics
Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing novel therapies for kidney diseases in the United States. It is developing Renazorb for treatment of hyperphosphatemia in patients with chronic kidney disease on dialysis; and UNI 494, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for treatment of acute kidney injury.
