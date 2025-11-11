Unilever PLC $UL Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 8.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 853,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,344 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Unilever were worth $52,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gallacher Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Unilever by 1.9% during the second quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 21,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 8,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in Unilever by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 7,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in Unilever by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 19,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. 9.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on UL shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Zacks Research cut Unilever from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, CICC Research initiated coverage on Unilever in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.00.

UL stock opened at $60.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.70. Unilever PLC has a 12 month low of $54.32 and a 12 month high of $65.66.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

