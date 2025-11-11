Unity Software (NYSE:U) Cut to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Unity Software (NYSE:U – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Unity Software from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Unity Software from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Arete Research raised Unity Software to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Unity Software in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Unity Software from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.40.

Unity Software Stock Performance

Shares of U stock opened at $43.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.44 billion, a PE ratio of -41.05 and a beta of 2.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.08 and a 200-day moving average of $32.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.78. Unity Software has a one year low of $15.33 and a one year high of $46.94.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.03. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 24.15% and a negative return on equity of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $470.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Unity Software has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Unity Software will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Unity Software news, CFO Jarrod Yahes sold 29,876 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.32, for a total transaction of $1,174,724.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 638,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,105,977.28. The trade was a 4.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Alexander Blum sold 63,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.41, for a total transaction of $2,514,870.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 603,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,796,191.51. This trade represents a 9.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 2,414,283 shares of company stock worth $102,509,802 in the last 90 days. 3.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Unity Software

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Unity Software in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Unity Software during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

About Unity Software

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

