Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Downgraded by Wall Street Zen to “Buy”

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Several other brokerages have also commented on URBN. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of Urban Outfitters in a report on Friday, August 29th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price objective (up from $75.00) on shares of Urban Outfitters in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.91.

Urban Outfitters Stock Down 2.9%

Urban Outfitters stock opened at $62.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $68.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.31. Urban Outfitters has a twelve month low of $36.48 and a twelve month high of $80.71. The company has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.28.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The apparel retailer reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.14. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 18.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Urban Outfitters will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mary Egan sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.12, for a total transaction of $70,120.00. Following the sale, the director owned 14,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $999,210. The trade was a 6.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Tricia D. Smith sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.77, for a total transaction of $237,218.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 10,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $703,072.29. This trade represents a 25.23% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 44,400 shares of company stock worth $3,118,738 in the last quarter. 31.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Urban Outfitters

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in URBN. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Urban Outfitters during the 1st quarter valued at about $241,000. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 55.3% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 23,976 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,256,000 after buying an additional 8,542 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,253,000. FORA Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 88.9% during the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 8,566 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 4,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 178,507 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $9,354,000 after acquiring an additional 38,337 shares during the last quarter. 77.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nuuly. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

