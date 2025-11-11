Usio (USIO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Usio (NASDAQ:USIO – Get Free Report) is expected to release its Q3 2025 results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 12th. Analysts expect Usio to post earnings of $0.01 per share and revenue of $22.19 million for the quarter. Interested persons are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningoverview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, November 12, 2025 at 4:30 PM ET.

Shares of NASDAQ:USIO opened at $1.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $38.42 million, a P/E ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Usio has a 52 week low of $1.24 and a 52 week high of $2.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.51.

Separately, Weiss Ratings cut Usio from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $4.00.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Usio stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Usio Inc (NASDAQ:USIO – Free Report) by 34.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,692 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,334 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Usio worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 20.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Usio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated electronic payment processing services to merchants and businesses in the United States. The company offers various types of automated clearing house (ACH) processing; and credit, prepaid card, and debit card-based processing services. Its ACH transaction processing services include Represented Check and Check Conversion for electronic payment facilitation.

