Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Cut to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday morning.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on VIPS. Citigroup raised their price target on Vipshop from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Zacks Research cut shares of Vipshop from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Vipshop from $17.80 to $17.30 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Vipshop in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.33.

Vipshop stock opened at $19.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.60 and a 200-day moving average of $16.37. Vipshop has a one year low of $12.14 and a one year high of $21.08.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 209.2% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,551 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its holdings in Vipshop by 1,695.2% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 2,621 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Vipshop by 1,187.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,027 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Vipshop by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vipshop by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,567 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. 48.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear and sporting goods, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

