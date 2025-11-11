Vitesse Energy (NYSE:VTS) Cut to Sell at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Vitesse Energy (NYSE:VTS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.

VTS has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Research downgraded Vitesse Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Vitesse Energy from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Vitesse Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.50.

Vitesse Energy Stock Performance

Shares of VTS opened at $21.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $821.31 million, a P/E ratio of 42.48 and a beta of 0.60. Vitesse Energy has a twelve month low of $18.90 and a twelve month high of $28.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.25.

Vitesse Energy (NYSE:VTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $67.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.70 million. Vitesse Energy had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 7.70%. On average, analysts forecast that Vitesse Energy will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vitesse Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.5625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.6%. Vitesse Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 450.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sprinkle Financial Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of Vitesse Energy in the second quarter valued at $281,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Vitesse Energy in the first quarter valued at $98,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vitesse Energy by 5.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Vitesse Energy by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 99,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after acquiring an additional 8,738 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vitesse Energy by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,515,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,856,000 after purchasing an additional 60,476 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.63% of the company’s stock.

Vitesse Energy Company Profile

Vitesse Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of non-operated oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It owns and acquires non-operated working interest and royalty interest ownership in the Williston Basin properties located in North Dakota and Montana.

