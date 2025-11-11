Voestalpine (VLPNY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY – Get Free Report) is expected to announce its results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter.

VLPNY opened at $6.96 on Tuesday. Voestalpine has a twelve month low of $3.34 and a twelve month high of $7.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 34.80 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.98.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Voestalpine in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Voestalpine AG processes, develops, manufactures, and sells steel products in Austria, European Union, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming, and Other. The Steel division produces hot and cold-rolled steel strips, as well as electrogalvanized, hot-dip galvanized, and organically coated steel strips; and heavy plates for the energy sector, as well as turbine casings for automotive, white goods/consumer goods, building/construction, energy, mechanical engineering, and others.

