Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.

A number of other research firms have also commented on VOYA. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Voya Financial from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Voya Financial from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Voya Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.70.

Voya Financial Price Performance

VOYA opened at $71.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.24. The firm has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.99. Voya Financial has a 1 year low of $52.43 and a 1 year high of $84.30.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The asset manager reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. Voya Financial had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Voya Financial will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Voya Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This is an increase from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 26th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.93%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Voya Financial

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VOYA. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 70.4% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,373,520 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $239,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394,321 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $97,876,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 119.6% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,085,387 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $148,062,000 after buying an additional 1,135,935 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Voya Financial by 23.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,679,580 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $384,849,000 after buying an additional 1,095,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 17.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,516,879 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $487,463,000 after buying an additional 977,870 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc engages in the provision of workplace benefits and savings products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Solutions, Health Solutions, and Investment Management. The Wealth Solutions segment offers full-service retirement products; recordkeeping services; stable value and fixed general account investment products; non-qualified plan administration services; and tools, guidance, and services to promote the financial well-being and retirement security of employees.

