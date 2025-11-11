VTEX (NYSE:VTEX) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Saturday.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on VTEX. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of VTEX from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of VTEX in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.30 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded VTEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $7.30 to $6.50 in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of VTEX in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 price target (down previously from $7.50) on shares of VTEX in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.96.

VTEX stock opened at $4.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $731.20 million, a PE ratio of 44.45 and a beta of 1.33. VTEX has a 12 month low of $3.65 and a 12 month high of $6.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.31.

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.03. VTEX had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 7.03%.The company had revenue of $59.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that VTEX will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of VTEX by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 147,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 43,259 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in VTEX during the first quarter worth approximately $661,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in VTEX in the first quarter worth approximately $7,016,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in VTEX by 50.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 34,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 11,548 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of VTEX by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 406,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after buying an additional 50,018 shares in the last quarter. 63.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VTEX provides software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. Its platform enables customers to execute their commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating, and managing orders across channels, and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

