Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) Cut to “Sell” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report published on Saturday.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Citigroup raised shares of Walker & Dunlop to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Citizens Jmp raised shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Finally, JMP Securities set a $95.00 price objective on Walker & Dunlop and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walker & Dunlop currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.25.

Walker & Dunlop Stock Down 4.6%

Shares of Walker & Dunlop stock opened at $66.19 on Friday. Walker & Dunlop has a fifty-two week low of $64.48 and a fifty-two week high of $114.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 1.66.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.01. Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 9.27%.The business had revenue of $337.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Walker & Dunlop will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

Walker & Dunlop Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%. Walker & Dunlop’s payout ratio is presently 79.53%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Paula A. Pryor sold 5,336 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.20, for a total value of $459,963.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 9,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $805,194.20. This represents a 36.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 1.4% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in Walker & Dunlop by 1.4% in the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 12,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Walker & Dunlop by 6.5% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 65.7% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Walker & Dunlop Company Profile

Walker & Dunlop, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate and finance services. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets, Servicing and Asset Management, and Corporate. The Capital Markets segment offers a comprehensive range of commercial real estate finance products to customers.

