Warner Music Group Corp. $WMG Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 301,988 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,989 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Warner Music Group were worth $8,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. USS Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 29,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Warner Music Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 77,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Warner Music Group by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Warner Music Group by 45.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Warner Music Group by 3.6% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 34,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 96.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Warner Music Group from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Warner Music Group from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Warner Music Group from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Warner Music Group in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Warner Music Group from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.76.

Warner Music Group Trading Down 1.4%

NASDAQ WMG opened at $29.80 on Tuesday. Warner Music Group Corp. has a 52 week low of $25.56 and a 52 week high of $36.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.53 billion, a PE ratio of 52.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.30.

Warner Music Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 19th. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio is 133.33%.

Warner Music Group Profile

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin’ Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

