WEBTOON Entertainment (WBTN) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

WEBTOON Entertainment (NASDAQ:WBTN – Get Free Report) is projected to release its Q3 2025 results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 12th. Analysts expect WEBTOON Entertainment to post earnings of $0.04 per share and revenue of $385.2120 million for the quarter. Individuals can check the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningsummary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, November 12, 2025 at 4:30 PM ET.

WEBTOON Entertainment (NASDAQ:WBTN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $348.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.63 million. WEBTOON Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 0.13% and a negative net margin of 7.24%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect WEBTOON Entertainment to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

WEBTOON Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WBTN opened at $16.78 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.73. WEBTOON Entertainment has a 52 week low of $6.75 and a 52 week high of $22.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.79 and a beta of 1.75.

Institutional Trading of WEBTOON Entertainment

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WBTN. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of WEBTOON Entertainment in the first quarter valued at $123,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in WEBTOON Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $228,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of WEBTOON Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $129,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of WEBTOON Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $619,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WEBTOON Entertainment by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 505,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,594,000 after acquiring an additional 55,434 shares during the period.

WBTN has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on WEBTOON Entertainment from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of WEBTOON Entertainment from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Zacks Research lowered shares of WEBTOON Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of WEBTOON Entertainment from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of WEBTOON Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WEBTOON Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.83.

About WEBTOON Entertainment

WEBTOON Entertainment Inc operates a storytelling platform worldwide. The company’s platform allows a community of creators and users to discover, create, and share new content. Its platform offers stories primarily in two ways, including web-comics, a graphical comic-like medium; and web-novels, which are text-based stories.

