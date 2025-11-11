WEBTOON Entertainment (WBTN) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

WEBTOON Entertainment (NASDAQ:WBTN – Get Free Report) is projected to release its Q3 2025 results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 12th. Analysts expect WEBTOON Entertainment to post earnings of $0.04 per share and revenue of $385.2120 million for the quarter. Individuals can check the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningsummary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, November 12, 2025 at 4:30 PM ET.
WEBTOON Entertainment (NASDAQ:WBTN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $348.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.63 million. WEBTOON Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 0.13% and a negative net margin of 7.24%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect WEBTOON Entertainment to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of NASDAQ WBTN opened at $16.78 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.73. WEBTOON Entertainment has a 52 week low of $6.75 and a 52 week high of $22.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.79 and a beta of 1.75.
WBTN has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on WEBTOON Entertainment from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of WEBTOON Entertainment from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Zacks Research lowered shares of WEBTOON Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of WEBTOON Entertainment from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of WEBTOON Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WEBTOON Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.83.
WEBTOON Entertainment Inc operates a storytelling platform worldwide. The company’s platform allows a community of creators and users to discover, create, and share new content. Its platform offers stories primarily in two ways, including web-comics, a graphical comic-like medium; and web-novels, which are text-based stories.
