Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Turning Point Brands (TPB)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Turning Point Brands (NYSE: TPB):

11/8/2025 – Turning Point Brands was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/5/2025 – Turning Point Brands was given a new $110.00 price target on by analysts at Industrial Alliance Securities.

11/5/2025 – Turning Point Brands had its price target raised by analysts at Alliance Global Partners from $103.00 to $110.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/5/2025 – Turning Point Brands was given a new $110.00 price target on by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc.. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/30/2025 – Turning Point Brands had its “buy (b)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

10/8/2025 – Turning Point Brands had its “buy (b-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

9/27/2025 – Turning Point Brands had its “buy (b-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

9/12/2025 – Turning Point Brands was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Turning Point Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 19th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 19th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Turning Point Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.56%.

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Zig-Zag Products, Stoker’s Products, and Creative Distribution Solutions. Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, make-your-own cigar wraps, and related products, as well as lighters and other accessories under the Zig-Zag brand.

