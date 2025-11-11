WW International (NASDAQ:WW) Cut to “Sell” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of WW International (NASDAQ:WW – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of WW International in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of WW International in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, CJS Securities assumed coverage on shares of WW International in a research note on Monday, September 15th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

WW International Price Performance

Shares of WW opened at $29.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $289.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.01 and a beta of 1.30. WW International has a 1-year low of $23.01 and a 1-year high of $46.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.98 and a 200 day moving average of $21.21.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $172.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.38 million. WW International has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that WW International will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of WW International

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in WW International stock. Mount Lucas Management LP purchased a new stake in WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,094,000. Mount Lucas Management LP owned 0.40% of WW International as of its most recent SEC filing. 86.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About WW International

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program through its app and web-based platform; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight health journeys.

