Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $57.8889.

Several research firms have recently commented on XMTR. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Xometry in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. JMP Securities set a $75.00 target price on Xometry in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Citizens Jmp raised their price target on Xometry from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Xometry from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Xometry from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Xometry news, CFO James Miln sold 599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.11, for a total transaction of $37,203.89. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 141,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,806,949.56. This trade represents a 0.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Randolph Altschuler sold 9,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.31, for a total transaction of $469,442.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 310,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,609,734.01. This represents a 2.92% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . Insiders have sold a total of 10,528 shares of company stock worth $536,696 over the last ninety days. 9.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Xometry by 68.3% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xometry by 825.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,387 shares during the period. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Xometry during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in Xometry in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Xometry in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.31% of the company’s stock.

Xometry Stock Up 2.4%

Xometry stock opened at $66.39 on Tuesday. Xometry has a fifty-two week low of $18.59 and a fifty-two week high of $69.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.11 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a current ratio of 3.62.

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. Xometry had a negative net margin of 9.80% and a negative return on equity of 6.59%. The firm had revenue of $180.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. Xometry has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts predict that Xometry will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xometry Company Profile

Xometry, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables buyers to source custom-manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides computer numerical control manufacturing, sheet metal forming, and sheet cutting; 3D printing, including fused deposition modeling, direct metal laser sintering, PolyJet, stereolithography, selective laser sintering, binder jetting, carbon digital light synthesis, multi jet fusion, and lubricant sublayer photo-curing; and die casting, stamping, injection molding, urethane casting, tube cutting, and tube bending, as well as finishing services, rapid prototyping, and high-volume production services.

