Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.
Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on XPOF. Raymond James Financial cut their price target on shares of Xponential Fitness from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Xponential Fitness in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Xponential Fitness in a research report on Friday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on Xponential Fitness from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.19.
Xponential Fitness Stock Performance
Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.20. Xponential Fitness had a negative return on equity of 6.90% and a negative net margin of 15.30%.The company had revenue of $78.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. Xponential Fitness’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Xponential Fitness has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Xponential Fitness will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xponential Fitness
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Voss Capital LP increased its stake in Xponential Fitness by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Voss Capital LP now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,470,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. MSD Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Xponential Fitness by 18.1% in the first quarter. MSD Partners L.P. now owns 1,655,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,787,000 after acquiring an additional 253,631 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Xponential Fitness by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,554,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,106,000 after acquiring an additional 4,495 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Xponential Fitness by 3,716.6% during the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 1,297,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Xponential Fitness by 25.3% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,107,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,295,000 after purchasing an additional 223,688 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.55% of the company’s stock.
Xponential Fitness Company Profile
Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in North America. It offers pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running, functional training, and yoga services under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.
