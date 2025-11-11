Yelp (NYSE:YELP) Cut to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday.

YELP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $33.00 price objective on Yelp in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Zacks Research lowered Yelp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Yelp in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Yelp from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Yelp and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $32.20.

Yelp Price Performance

YELP stock opened at $29.24 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.99. Yelp has a 12 month low of $27.91 and a 12 month high of $41.72.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The local business review company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $376.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.39 million. Yelp had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 20.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. Yelp has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Yelp will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Craig Saldanha sold 1,200 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.98, for a total value of $39,576.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 201,300 shares in the company, valued at $6,638,874. This trade represents a 0.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David A. Schwarzbach sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total transaction of $335,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 160,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,379,381.68. This represents a 5.88% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 39,100 shares of company stock worth $1,254,036 over the last three months. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Yelp

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of YELP. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Yelp by 122.8% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,902,318 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $70,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048,451 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of Yelp by 399.0% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 725,214 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $24,853,000 after purchasing an additional 579,894 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Yelp by 268.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 753,173 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $25,811,000 after buying an additional 548,586 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Yelp by 217.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 551,212 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $18,890,000 after buying an additional 377,441 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Yelp in the first quarter valued at about $13,811,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

Yelp Company Profile

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

