Zenas BioPharma (NASDAQ:ZBIO) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Zenas BioPharma (NASDAQ:ZBIO – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Zenas BioPharma from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Zenas BioPharma from $30.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective (up from $40.00) on shares of Zenas BioPharma in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Zenas BioPharma from $27.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Zenas BioPharma in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.33.

Zenas BioPharma Trading Down 3.4%

Shares of ZBIO opened at $32.47 on Friday. Zenas BioPharma has a 12 month low of $5.83 and a 12 month high of $35.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.93 and its 200-day moving average is $16.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -5.58 and a beta of -1.53.

Zenas BioPharma (NASDAQ:ZBIO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by ($0.23).

Insider Buying and Selling at Zenas BioPharma

In related news, major shareholder Sr One Capital Management, Llc acquired 126,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $2,399,985.00. Following the purchase, the insider directly owned 1,917,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,440,005. This trade represents a 7.05% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Patrick G. Enright bought 105,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,000,035.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,832,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,820,711. This represents a 6.09% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders acquired 923,035 shares of company stock worth $17,628,163 over the last 90 days. 16.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zenas BioPharma

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Zenas BioPharma in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zenas BioPharma by 41.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,679 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Zenas BioPharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Zenas BioPharma by 13.9% in the second quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 13,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Zenas BioPharma by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 3,412 shares during the last quarter.

Zenas BioPharma Company Profile

Zenas BioPharma, Inc is a clinical-stage global biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of transformative immunology-based therapies for patients. The company was founded by Lonnie O. Moulder Jr on November 12, 2019 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

Featured Stories

