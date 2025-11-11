Zscaler, Inc. $ZS Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 12.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,969 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,940 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $8,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Exane Asset Management raised its stake in Zscaler by 185.7% in the 2nd quarter. Exane Asset Management now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Zscaler in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Zscaler during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Zscaler

In other Zscaler news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $1,040,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 80,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,027,950. The trade was a 3.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Raj Judge sold 4,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.70, for a total value of $1,269,886.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 73,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,724,642.40. This represents a 5.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 43,084 shares of company stock valued at $12,446,825 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ZS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Zscaler from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Bank of America increased their price target on Zscaler from $340.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Zscaler from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.69.

View Our Latest Report on Zscaler

Zscaler Price Performance

NASDAQ:ZS opened at $328.90 on Tuesday. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52 week low of $164.78 and a 52 week high of $336.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $301.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $286.19. The company has a market capitalization of $52.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,218.15 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 0.47% and a negative net margin of 1.55%.The firm had revenue of $719.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.15 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. Zscaler has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.640-3.680 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 0.850-0.860 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Zscaler Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.