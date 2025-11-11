Zura Bio (NASDAQ:ZURA) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Zura Bio (NASDAQ:ZURA – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Zura Bio in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Zura Bio from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Zura Bio in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Zura Bio from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.75.

Zura Bio Stock Up 6.5%

Shares of ZURA stock opened at $3.91 on Friday. Zura Bio has a 12-month low of $0.97 and a 12-month high of $4.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.12 and a 200-day moving average of $1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $254.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 0.24.

Zura Bio (NASDAQ:ZURA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.02. On average, equities analysts expect that Zura Bio will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zura Bio

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZURA. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Zura Bio by 190.4% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 32,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 21,249 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zura Bio in the first quarter valued at about $72,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Zura Bio in the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Forefront Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Zura Bio during the third quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Zura Bio by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 41,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 9,966 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.14% of the company’s stock.

Zura Bio Company Profile

Zura Bio Limited, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing novel medicines for immune and inflammatory disorders. It develops Tibulizumab, an IgG-scFv bispecific dual-antagonist antibody engineered by the fusion of ixekizumab and tabalumab that neutralizes IL-17A and BAFF, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial development; ZB-168, a monoclonal antibody that binds and neutralizes the IL-7 receptor chain that impact on diseases driven by IL7 and thymic stromal lymphopoietin immune pathways; and Torudokimab, a monoclonal antibody that neutralizes IL33, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial development.

