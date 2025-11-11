Zymeworks (NASDAQ:ZYME) Cut to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of Zymeworks (NASDAQ:ZYME – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright raised shares of Zymeworks from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Zacks Research raised shares of Zymeworks from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Zymeworks in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. B. Riley raised shares of Zymeworks to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Zymeworks to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zymeworks has an average rating of “Buy”.

Zymeworks Stock Performance

Shares of ZYME stock opened at $18.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.61 and a beta of 1.48. Zymeworks has a 1 year low of $9.03 and a 1 year high of $19.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.02.

Zymeworks (NASDAQ:ZYME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $27.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.27 million. Zymeworks had a negative net margin of 59.96% and a negative return on equity of 21.59%.

About Zymeworks

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company’s lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a novel bispecific antibody that is in Phase 1 and Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, and breast cancer; and ZW49, a biparatopic anti- human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.

