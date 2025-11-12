ABC Arbitrage SA Acquires Shares of 9,385 Lowe’s Companies, Inc. $LOW

ABC Arbitrage SA bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 9,385 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,082,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Solstein Capital LLC grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 627.8% in the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 131 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 101.0% during the 2nd quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 196 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Forbes J M & Co. LLP bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Brandon J. Sink sold 8,192 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.58, for a total value of $2,200,207.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 21,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,802,133.74. This represents a 27.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marvin R. Ellison sold 40,000 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.10, for a total transaction of $10,564,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 249,043 shares in the company, valued at $65,772,256.30. This represents a 13.84% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 92,931 shares of company stock valued at $24,945,752. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $235.53 on Wednesday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $206.38 and a 1 year high of $280.64. The company has a market cap of $132.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $249.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $237.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.24 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $23.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.99 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.20% and a negative return on equity of 52.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.10 EPS. Lowe’s Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.200-12.450 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 22nd were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 22nd. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 39.44%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LOW shares. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $283.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Wolfe Research started coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.50.

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

