Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $10.50 Million Stake in Arvinas, Inc. $ARVN

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Free Report) by 791.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,427,832 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,267,593 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Arvinas were worth $10,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Arvinas alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ARVN. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in Arvinas by 965.4% in the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 4,219 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 2,317.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Arvinas in the second quarter worth about $74,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Arvinas in the first quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, 111 Capital bought a new position in Arvinas during the second quarter valued at $95,000. Institutional investors own 95.19% of the company’s stock.

Arvinas Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:ARVN opened at $11.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $719.91 million, a PE ratio of -13.84 and a beta of 2.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.96 and its 200 day moving average is $7.93. Arvinas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.90 and a 52 week high of $27.76.

Arvinas ( NASDAQ:ARVN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $41.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.36 million. Arvinas had a negative net margin of 18.73% and a negative return on equity of 9.77%. The company’s revenue was down 59.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.68) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Arvinas, Inc. will post -3.81 EPS for the current year.

Arvinas announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 17.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Arvinas

In related news, Director Briggs Morrison purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.57 per share, with a total value of $227,100.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 76,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $575,478.97. This trade represents a 65.19% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ARVN has been the topic of several research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Arvinas from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective (down from $8.00) on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arvinas presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.39.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Arvinas

Arvinas Profile

(Free Report)

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company engineers proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeted protein degraders that are designed to harness the body’s own natural protein disposal system to degrade and remove disease-causing proteins.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arvinas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arvinas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.