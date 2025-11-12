Acadian Asset Management LLC Invests $19.52 Million in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. $CF

Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 212,218 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,523,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Talaria Asset Management Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of CF Industries by 77.0% in the first quarter. Talaria Asset Management Pty Ltd now owns 584,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,640,000 after purchasing an additional 254,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,055,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $473,220,000 after purchasing an additional 262,944 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in CF Industries by 31.2% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 17,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after buying an additional 4,089 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CF Industries by 5.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 276,542 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,442,000 after buying an additional 15,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in CF Industries in the first quarter valued at about $849,000. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of CF Industries from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Wolfe Research raised shares of CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. BNP Paribas downgraded CF Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Barclays raised CF Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.38.

Shares of NYSE:CF opened at $83.69 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.67. The stock has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a PE ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.34 and a 1-year high of $104.45.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.10%.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

