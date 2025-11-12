Acadian Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in Colliers International Group Inc. $CIGI

Acadian Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) by 13.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 110,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,424 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Colliers International Group were worth $14,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCTC Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 114.9% during the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Colliers International Group in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Colliers International Group during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Colliers International Group by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 23.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. 80.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CIGI opened at $151.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of 69.08 and a beta of 1.47. Colliers International Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.86 and a 52-week high of $171.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $159.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.92.

CIGI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Colliers International Group from $137.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Citizens Jmp began coverage on Colliers International Group in a research report on Monday, July 21st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares upped their target price on Colliers International Group from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Colliers International Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Colliers International Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.70.

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outsourcing and advisory services, such as engineering and project management, property management, valuation, and other services, as well as loan servicing for commercial real estate clients.

