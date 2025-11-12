Acadian Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 24,110 CrowdStrike $CRWD

Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 24,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,276,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CRWD. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,834,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,051,011,000 after purchasing an additional 908,554 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 21.1% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,565,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,314,785,000 after buying an additional 1,144,295 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 52.6% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,771,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,149,000 after buying an additional 955,529 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 39.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,665,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,747,000 after buying an additional 760,222 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 16.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,506,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,713,000 after buying an additional 352,473 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CRWD shares. DA Davidson raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $490.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Macquarie increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $465.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. Arete upgraded CrowdStrike from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $706.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. JMP Securities upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $405.00 to $430.00 in a report on Thursday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $510.80.

In other news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 10,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.67, for a total transaction of $5,306,643.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 220,424 shares in the company, valued at $109,257,564.08. This trade represents a 4.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $10,000,000.00. Following the sale, the president owned 379,116 shares in the company, valued at $189,558,000. This trade represents a 5.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 116,622 shares of company stock worth $58,561,456. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $556.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -467.84, a PEG ratio of 131.02 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $492.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $469.72. CrowdStrike has a 12 month low of $298.00 and a 12 month high of $558.98.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.10. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 6.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. CrowdStrike has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.72 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.930-0.95 EPS. Analysts expect that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

