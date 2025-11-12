Accenture PLC $ACN Shares Bought by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,142 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,933 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Accenture were worth $6,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Accenture alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. RMG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in Accenture during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture in the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Fiduciary Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Accenture in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Manish Sharma sold 6,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $1,725,569.02. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 1,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,018.60. The trade was a 78.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ryoji Sekido sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.47, for a total value of $623,675.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,763.30. This represents a 64.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 33,319 shares of company stock worth $8,335,225 in the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Accenture Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ACN opened at $242.57 on Wednesday. Accenture PLC has a twelve month low of $229.40 and a twelve month high of $398.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $245.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $273.93. The company has a market capitalization of $159.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.28.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 25th. The information technology services provider reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $17.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.34 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 26.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.66 EPS. Accenture has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.190-13.570 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Accenture PLC will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 10th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 53.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $313.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Accenture from $325.00 to $271.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Accenture from $330.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Accenture in a report on Friday, September 26th. Finally, HSBC cut their target price on Accenture from $240.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.25.

View Our Latest Report on Accenture

Accenture Company Profile

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.