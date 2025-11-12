Accredited Investors Inc. Has $53.23 Million Holdings in Roblox Corporation $RBLX

Accredited Investors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 505,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450,957 shares during the period. Roblox makes up approximately 3.1% of Accredited Investors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Accredited Investors Inc.’s holdings in Roblox were worth $53,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBLX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Roblox by 8.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,640,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,359,854,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400,624 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Roblox by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 18,889,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,097,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297,350 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Roblox by 217.4% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,770,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,387,000 after purchasing an additional 6,007,322 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its holdings in shares of Roblox by 55.5% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 4,960,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Roblox by 210.5% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,256,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,840,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207,897 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of RBLX opened at $104.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.60 billion, a PE ratio of -73.26 and a beta of 1.61. Roblox Corporation has a 12 month low of $47.95 and a 12 month high of $150.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $127.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.77.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Roblox had a negative net margin of 21.70% and a negative return on equity of 314.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 70.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.37) EPS. Roblox has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Roblox Corporation will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on RBLX. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Roblox from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Arete Research set a $116.00 price objective on shares of Roblox in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Roblox from $180.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $160.00 price objective on Roblox in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Roblox in a report on Friday, October 31st. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roblox currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.41.

Insider Activity at Roblox

In other Roblox news, Director Anthony P. Lee sold 66,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.07, for a total value of $6,868,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 266,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,683,452.56. This trade represents a 19.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 6,567 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.71, for a total value of $773,001.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 46,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,516,596.86. The trade was a 12.29% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 257,520 shares of company stock valued at $31,132,002 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.92% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Company Profile

(Free Report)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

