Advyzon Investment Management LLC Acquires 6,623 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF $EFV

Advyzon Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 196.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,988 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,623 shares during the quarter. Advyzon Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 41.5% during the second quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 81,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,165,000 after buying an additional 23,879 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 32,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 27.6% during the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 39,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after acquiring an additional 8,637 shares in the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $1,261,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 131,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,350,000 after purchasing an additional 8,406 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock opened at $70.44 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1 year low of $51.05 and a 1 year high of $66.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.01 and its 200 day moving average is $65.38. The stock has a market cap of $28.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.73.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

