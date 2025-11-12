Advyzon Investment Management LLC Buys 533 Shares of CrowdStrike $CRWD

Advyzon Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 142.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 906 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. Advyzon Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $461,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 91.9% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at CrowdStrike

In other CrowdStrike news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 10,706 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.67, for a total value of $5,306,643.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 220,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,257,564.08. This represents a 4.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the president directly owned 379,116 shares in the company, valued at $189,558,000. The trade was a 5.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 116,622 shares of company stock valued at $58,561,456 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CRWD. Daiwa Capital Markets increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $475.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $495.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $500.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $490.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $510.80.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $556.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $139.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -467.84, a PEG ratio of 131.02 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $492.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $469.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. CrowdStrike has a twelve month low of $298.00 and a twelve month high of $558.98.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 6.84%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. CrowdStrike has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.72 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.930-0.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

CrowdStrike Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

