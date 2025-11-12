Advyzon Investment Management LLC Has $454,000 Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. $PFE

Advyzon Investment Management LLC increased its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 34.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,715 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,774 shares during the period. Advyzon Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Pfizer during the first quarter worth $27,000. Curio Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 36,600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Pfizer during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on PFE shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on Pfizer from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.18.

NYSE:PFE opened at $25.49 on Wednesday. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.92 and a 52-week high of $27.69. The company has a market cap of $144.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.41.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.08. Pfizer had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 16.84%.The firm had revenue of $16.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.94 billion. Pfizer has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.000-3.150 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 7th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.7%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.00%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

