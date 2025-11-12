Advyzon Investment Management LLC Has $598,000 Holdings in Amphenol Corporation $APH

Advyzon Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 101.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,054 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,051 shares during the period. Advyzon Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Amphenol by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,146 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 0.8% in the second quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 13,386 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,322,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. EWA LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 2.3% during the second quarter. EWA LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Coign Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Amphenol by 1.1% during the second quarter. Coign Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,561 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in Amphenol by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 22,896 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,261,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 120,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total transaction of $16,801,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 76,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,696,764. The trade was a 61.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Luc Walter sold 365,118 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.65, for a total value of $49,163,138.70. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 433,742 shares in the company, valued at $58,403,360.30. The trade was a 45.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,125,042 shares of company stock worth $142,789,956. Insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of APH stock opened at $143.49 on Wednesday. Amphenol Corporation has a 12 month low of $56.45 and a 12 month high of $144.37. The company has a market cap of $175.64 billion, a PE ratio of 47.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $126.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.30.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. Amphenol had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 18.22%.The company had revenue of $6.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Amphenol has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.260-3.280 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.890-0.910 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Amphenol Corporation will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Amphenol Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 16th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird set a $139.00 target price on Amphenol and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Amphenol from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. UBS Group set a $152.00 price objective on Amphenol and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Barclays began coverage on Amphenol in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $154.00 price target on Amphenol and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.77.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Amphenol

Amphenol Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.