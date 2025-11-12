AE Wealth Management LLC Acquires 663 Shares of General Dynamics Corporation $GD

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,531 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quarry LP boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 783.3% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 64.7% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 112 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Nova Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mark Malcolm sold 3,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.45, for a total value of $1,060,829.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 10,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,355,777.70. This represents a 24.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP William A. Moss sold 17,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.40, for a total transaction of $5,600,280.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 16,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,260,782.80. This trade represents a 51.56% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 159,370 shares of company stock valued at $50,143,516 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

GD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Seaport Res Ptn raised General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Citigroup increased their target price on General Dynamics from $348.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $350.89.

NYSE:GD opened at $352.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $95.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.46. General Dynamics Corporation has a one year low of $239.20 and a one year high of $360.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $335.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $308.53.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $12.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.49 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 8.18%.General Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.35 EPS. General Dynamics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.300-15.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that General Dynamics Corporation will post 14.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

