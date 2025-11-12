AE Wealth Management LLC Has $2.32 Million Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. $WM

AE Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 62.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 17,066 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $2,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in Waste Management by 3.1% during the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 57,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the period. GPM Growth Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. now owns 16,640 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,808,000 after buying an additional 5,588 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in Waste Management in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,361,000. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in Waste Management by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 9,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the second quarter worth $6,865,000. 80.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waste Management Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of Waste Management stock opened at $203.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $194.11 and a 1 year high of $242.58. The firm has a market cap of $81.88 billion, a PE ratio of 32.01, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $213.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $224.85.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.01 by ($0.03). Waste Management had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 33.00%. The company had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Waste Management has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th were paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 12th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 51.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Waste Management from $245.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Weiss Ratings cut Waste Management from a “buy (b)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Friday. Baird R W upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $271.00 to $266.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.44.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Waste Management

Waste Management Company Profile

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.